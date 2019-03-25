You can play The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind for free, but only through the weekend

Update: Bethesda's giving away more'a Morrowind. You now have until the end of the weekend to pick up your free copy of the seminal 3D open-world RPG, in honor of The Elder Scrolls' 25th anniversary.

Update: We are extending our giveaway through the weekend. #TES25 https://t.co/FFi2EylI3RMarch 25, 2019

Original story: Today, to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Elder Scrolls, Bethesda skipped the card and flowers and got you a free copy of The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind on PC instead. That's right, an absolutely classic fantasy game and it won't cost you a single coin.

To claim your copy, you'll need to go to Bethesda.net, create an account if you don't already have one, and enter the code TES25TH-MORROWIND. The only catch? That code will only work today, so get clicking.

Bethesda is celebrating in other ways too. There's special commemorative gear at the Bethesda merch store, including a 25th anniversary stein, tshirt and print, and a limited 25th Anniversary card back for The Elder Scrolls Legends . In the The Elder Scrolls Online, the new Elsweyr Prologue launches for all players today, and if you haven't played yet, the online RPG will be free to try fromplay March 28 – April 3.

If you're wondering if Morrowind is worth the bother, you're lucky I'm not there to slap the thought right out of your head. Sure, we're all excited about Elder Scrolls 6 , but Morrowind is a classic and, according to our very own Elder Scrolls expert, might have already told us the main plot for Elder Scrolls 6.