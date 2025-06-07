Take an atmospheric journey beneath the ruins of Atlantis to find priceless treasures in The Explorator

The Explorator welcomes you to Ospolis, considered to be the most dangerous island in the world, as the legendary lost city of Atlantis is rumored to lie beneath it. As announced during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, it's time to start your journey as Early Access is available now for PC.

As you can see from the trailer, the world of The Explorator has a distinctive cell-shaded appearance, and the locations you'll be examining are deceptively beautiful at first. However, dark secrets are hidden within, as the many tunnels dug by previous explorers attempting to uncover signs of Atlantis below have unleashed hordes of goblins and monsters from within.

In order to make sense out of what is happening, you'll need to proceed zone by zone taking out these emerging threats, so you can make contact with other trapped explorers and solve the mystery of these events. The creatures you're fighting are presented as 2D handmade animations, in stark contrast to the cell-shaded backgrounds, giving the FPS element of The Explorator an old school feel akin to the original Doom.

As well as the exploration and shooting, there are survival mechanics at play as you need to find equipment and supplies to help move your adventure forward. There is also a light RPG system to improve your character's attributes, plus limited inventory space and carry weight available, so although you're encouraged to loot and purchase anything that will help you on your way, you'll need to choose carefully as you can't carry everything at once.

The Explorator is available now in Steam Early Access, and is targeting a full Version 1.0 release on PC by the end of 2026. The community will be encouraged to contribute their feedback and suggestions throughout development via the official Discord for the game, to shape the future development.

