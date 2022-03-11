The Elden Ring localization in Brazil is devoid of key lore tidbits

Elden Ring appears to be misisng several pieces of key lore information in the Brazilian version of the game.

Eagle-eyed Redditor /u/PicossauroRex lined out the particular issues, which include content in both armor and spell descriptions - integral pieces of information for players looking to suss out pieces of Elden Ring's deeper narrative.

"This issue at hand is not about mistranslation, the game translation is great, a few missteps here and there, but very good overall," said PicossauroRex. "What is the problem is the actual size of the translated descriptions."

There are indeed discrepancies between both the English descriptions and the Brazilian descriptions, including one particular instance where the incantation known as Elden Stars includes three paragraphs about the Erdtree and Greater Will. However, the translated version makes no mention about the lore behind the incantation, only what it's capable of: "Shoots a light ray that divides itself upon reaching a enemy."

As PicossauroRex notes, digesting most of the Elden Ring story relies on much of the lore attached to items and their descriptions. It appears that weapons and general items don't have the same problems, oddly enough, leaving the lore missing from some of the more intriguing pieces of equipment.

Of course, there's an official Elden Ring story that sets the stage for the rest of the adventure. Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki lined it out in a recent interview with Famitsu, explaining some of the finer points that may have been lost on players initially.

But the fact that one translation is missing information is troubling for those playing the Brazilian version of the game. It remains to be seen if any sort of fix is on the way, or how this will be resolved going forward.

