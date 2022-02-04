The CW orders three new pilots, including a Supernatural prequel and Gotham Knights series

The CW has ordered three new pilots for its 2022 TV season.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, a Supernatural prequel, a Gotham Knights series, and a 19th Century-set Walker prequel, titled Walker: Independence, are in the works.

The Supernatural prequel will revolve around the "epic, untold love story" of Mary and John Winchester, the parents of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki). Ackles even has an active role in the series, though only as narrator.

The Gotham Knights series is sure to see Bat-fans raise a curious eyebrow. It’s set to be written by Batwoman scribes Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux. It isn’t, however, a Batwoman spin-off set in the Arrowverse.

It all centres on the Gotham Knights, a group of vigilantes made up of Bruce Wayne’s "rebellious adopted son" and "the children of Batman’s enemies." They serve as Gotham’s protectors in the wake of being framed for Bruce Wayne’s murder.

Given those descriptions – and the group’s comic history – we can expect one of Tim Drake/Jason Todd/Dick Grayson to be joined by Cassandra Cain (daughter of Lady Shiva), and Stephanie Brown (daughter of villain Cluemaster) as part of that collective. It’s not tied to the upcoming Warner Bros. video game, despite sharing the death of the Caped Crusader as a plot point.

Finally, Walker: Independence sees the wealthy Abby Walker up sticks from Boston in the wake of her husband’s murder to seek revenge – and eventually lands in the town of Independence, Texas.

