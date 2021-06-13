The Crew franchise has been played by 30 million players

Ubisoft has confirmed that over 30 million people have "joined The Crew franchise".

The announcement came as part of yesterday's E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward presentation, during which The Crew 2 's development team confirmed that to mark the milestone, it was giving all players the chance to secure a Corvette C8 Stingray 2020 for just 1 Crew Credit from now until June 30, 2021.

"This year has been an incredibly intense one for The Crew 2 and everybody at Ivory Tower," explained the development team via an update on the game's official website .

"We managed to deliver an update every four months, as well as a new episode every two months," it added. "Our teams have successfully shipped all the content we promised a year ago.

"We are also extremely proud to announce that there is now more than 30 million players who have joined The Crew franchise since 2014."

That's not all, either. From next week, players can "enjoy one event of each major update we have released so far, in a special anniversary LIVE Summit", and Season 3: Episode 1 – entitled US Speed Tour East – will release on July 7, 2021.

"We hope you’re as excited about this next Season in The Crew 2’s story as we are, and we can’t wait to share more details with you closer to the release date!" the team concluded.

When the second – and most recent – game of the series released in 2018, we gave The Crew 2 3.5 stars out of 5.

"Ultimately, The Crew 2 wants to be a game for everyone, but its lasting appeal lies with casual racing game fans above all else," we wrote in GamesRadar+'s The Crew 2 review .

"New ideas like Fast Fav are proper game-changers left with untapped potential, and the decision to keep it online only is still as annoying as it was in 2014. Compare it to the Forza Horizons and Gran Turismos of this world, and you can see where The Crew 2 falls short, but taken on its own terms, it’s a breezy summer getaway that, like all good road trips, is best enjoyed with friends."