The clues are in plain sight: Take a look at probably the most convincing Avengers 4 title theory yet

I know, I know. The Avengers: Endgame title is probably going to be revealed after the movie finishes at this rate. The neverending reveal, though, might be close to coming to an end. That’s because there’s a new Avengers 4 title theory abound that not only makes a whole lot of sense, but also brings into play *that* teasing Russo Brothers poster. Be warned: it’s spoilerrific.

Drum-roll, please… According to MCU Cosmic writer Jeremy Conrad (who has a stellar track record with this kind of thing), the Avengers 4 title is: Avengers Annihilation.

That’s suitably dramatic, isn’t it? But we probably should have seen it coming. Not only is Annihilation a big Marvel Comics storyline – though not one that will likely play into whatever goes down in Avengers 4 – but it’s also been hinted at massively on the black-and-white Russo Brothers post from September. Take a look at the two As forming there; the ladder and the easel both comfortably fall under the ‘hidden in plain sight’ category. I’m kicking myself for not seeing it sooner!

Look hard... The Russo Brothers A photo posted by @therussobrothers on Sep 19, 2018 at 6:54am PDT

So, what could Avengers Annihilation actually mean? First, the obvious bit: people are going to die, and lots of them. This isn’t the most cuddly name in the world, so holding this back until after the dust (oh, god, the dust) had settled on Avengers: Infinity War is pretty smart.

Then there’s the comic book connotations that Annihilation holds. The 2006 series Annihilation is a twisting and turning tale about a force that plans to wipe out life in the universe (sound familiar?) but, plot twist, Thanos ends up saving the day through some typical Mad Titan scheming. It’s probably not going to follow that path, but the beats of space warfare, unlikely allies, and total destruction are probably going to be familiar come May 2019. In any case, keep those tissues handy.