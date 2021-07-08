The Boys teaser mini-series to bridge gap between seasons 2 and 3

Amazon Studios is launching a digital "in-universe" mini-series ahead of The Boys season 3 . A little more ambitious than your typical teaser, each episode of the series will be presented as a Vought News Network segment.

The series will release a new episode on the seventh of every month over on the Vought International YouTube channel. The show is hosted by fictional VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) who presents a segment called Seven on 7 on Vought's "Fox News-esque media division."

Each segment will flesh out story holes and build momentum for the upcoming season 3 through… you guessed it, seven news pieces and one commercial. Edison's character is set to appear in season 3, but before then, he's poised to drop a slew of details and tease events happening in the world of The Boys.

In this first episode alone we learn Homelander's moping about at home following his breakup with Stormfront, Hughie Campbell's landed a new job as senior analyst for Congresswoman Neuman, the U.S. military remains reluctant to let Supes join the armed forces, and Dawn of the Seven, Vought's latest superhero blockbuster looks like a box office misfire.

"Since the very start of The Boys, we've seen Vought's propaganda arm – I mean, news channel – VNN," showrunner Eric Kripke told EW. "We'll be digging deeper into those fair and balanced patriots next season, so as a teaser, we're introducing 'Seven on 7' with VNN's biggest star Cameron Coleman. The episodes are in-world canon, serving up brand-new information that bridges the story gap between season 2 and 3. So enjoy the hot takes and catheter commercials, just like your parents do!"

The Boys season 2 ending being what it was, expect the Vought News Network to be a source of many scoops over the next several months. Well, before the mayhem kicks off properly in season 3, anyway. This could also be a time jump tactic. If the next season takes a big leap from where we last left Homelander's homies and Butcher's boys, this mini-series could bridge that gap nicely.

