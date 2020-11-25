The Boys board game takes the fight against Supes to your dinner table

Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's The Boys comic book series has already branched out to be a successful Amazon TV series, and now it's taking on another medium: board games. The Boys: This is Going to Hurt is a competitive 2-5 player board game in which players take on the role of Butcher and the Boys to take down Homelander and the Seven.

(Image credit: 1First Games)

"To challenge Homelander, players will need to recruit an army of Supes using blackmail, money, and brawn, with occasional Compound V use for an extra boost," the game's description reads. "There are over 80 unique characters, as well as an assortment of items from the comics to help. Once they feel strong enough to face Homelander, they have a chance to save the world and be the victor! But, if no one can defeat Homelander in time... it's game over for us all."

The Boys: This is Going to Hurt is the first game from 1First Games, a new division of the long-running independent comic company 1First Comics - which helped facilitate the TV adaptations of The Boys, as well as Ennis' Preacher.

The company is taking pre-orders for The Boys: This is Going to Hurt board game on Kickstarter, and is already just a few thousand short of their $50,000 goal after launching the campaign on Monday.

(Image credit: 1First Games)

"I'm delighted that so many of you have enjoyed The Boys comic series, and the new spinoff series, Dear Becky, that's running right now," Ennis says in the announcement. "Very keen on seeing The Boys board game, which seems to me the next big step for The Boys to take. Looking forward to it."

The Boys: This is Going to Hurt board game is expected to go on sale in June 2021 with a retail price of $60.

