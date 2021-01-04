Best gaming deals in Australia (January 2021)

Games are expensive, and that's never been truer than in 2021: Sony first-party games are set to increase across the board, and some third-party publishers like 2K and Activision are following suit. Two shiny (but expensive) new consoles are now available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it's rumoured that a new Nintendo Switch upgrade will release some time this year. This is an expensive hobby.

On this page you'll find a regularly updated list of the best gaming deals in Australia, ranging consoles, games and peripherals. While it's true that games are getting more expensive, it's also true that there's never been more retail competition in Australia: trusty outlets like JB Hi-Fi and EB Games now have Amazon Australia to contend with, not to mention eBay, Big W, Target, and a range of other online outlets. We'll do our best to ensure that the prices published here are the very lowest you can get, though we'll be avoiding secondhand goods and grey market key sellers.

Video game deals in Australia

FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One | AU$38 (usually AU$99.95)

Borderlands 3 for PS4 | AU$14 (usually AU$49.95)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 | AU$75 (RRP AU$94.95)

Demon's Souls on PS5 | AU$98 (RRP AU$124.95)

The Last of Us 2 on PS4 | AU$49 on Amazon (usually AU$99.95) The biggest game of 2020 goes for just under AU$50, making this exceptionally good value. There's no word of a PS5 upgrade yet, but this will still run on your next-gen console, and basically qualifies as a new-gen game given how pretty it is.

Gaming hardware deals in Australia

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) | AU$289 on Amazon (usually AU$329.95)

We've seen it cheaper (most recently during the Boxing Day sales) but if you're keen on a portable-only Switch, this is decent value.

