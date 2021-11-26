The best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals you'll find right now bundle in a $50 giftcard

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals are here and with prices set at $299 across all major retailers at this point, you can get a little something extra thanks to $50 gift vouchers at Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and Target.

$299 is technically the lowest price we've seen on Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals, but that's only because the 128GB version of the headset hasn't dropped from its RRP yet since its launch in August. That means that this $50 voucher deal is the best you're likely to find right now, and your choice boils down to where you'd like to spend your money.

Oculus Quest 2 + $50 Target Giftcard | $299 at Target A $299 price tag is going to be pretty much the standard at major retailers throughout the Black Friday weekend, but the extra $50 that this Target gift card offers should sweeten the deal a little. Oculus Quest 2 + $50 Target Giftcard | $299 at Target

A $299 price tag is going to be pretty much the standard at major retailers throughout the Black Friday weekend, but the extra $50 that this Target gift card offers should sweeten the deal a little.



$299 at Newegg Oculus Quest 2 + $50 promotional gift card | $299 at Newegg

Fundamentally the same deal as Target's, but potentially a little better if you're planning some extra hardware purchases in this weekend's sale thanks to its $50 Newegg gift card.

$299 at Best Buy Oculus Quest 2 + $50 Best Buy egift card| $299 at Best Buy

If your nearest superstore is Best Buy rather than Target, this particular $50 gift card bundle is probably the better choice.

$299 at Amazon Oculus Quest 2 + $50 Amazon digital credit | $299 at Amazon

You've probably realised how this works by now, so if you're looking for an Oculus Quest 2 this is a good deal, particularly if you're looking to take advantage of Amazon's broad range of stock with your extra $50.

