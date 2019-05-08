The Avengers: Endgame writers reveal their dream MCU plans for one iconic X-Men character

Now that Avengers: Endgame has been and gone, it’s time to start looking towards the future of the MCU. That’s what the movie’s writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, are doing anyway. They’ve even opened up about which of the current slate of previously Fox-owned superheroes (who will be making their way back to Marvel Studios in the near-future) they’d love to write for.

“I’ve love to try some different things with these new characters they’re getting from Fox,” Markus tells ComicBook.com. Deadpool? Wolverine? The answer is slightly more of the squeaky-clean variety, as one of Professor X’s finest lieutenants could apparently use a few more rough edges.

As Marks outlines, “I've always thought, 'Yeah, you could make Cyclops into a real hero, as opposed to a kind of punching bag." One of, let’s face it, the X-Men’s slightly more one-dimensional characters given a Captain America-style transformation? Sign. Us. Up.

Alongside that, he’d be happy to write about some unnamed “deep canon” characters, which also begs the question about just how many obscure characters could now rise to the fore under the Marvel Studios umbrella. Remember, Guardians of the Galaxy wasn’t a household name until Kevin Feige came along, and there are plenty more toys for Marvel to play with now.

But don’t get your hopes up about a gritty Cyclops reboot anytime soon. Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, has revealed a plan is already in place for Marvel Phase 4, so an ETA for Scott Summers – currently played by Tye Sheridan in the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix – and the rest of the mutants is four or five years away at the very least.

Still, even hearing Marvel Studios stalwarts even utter the likes of Cyclops’ name is exciting. Just imagine what it’s going to be like when the shackles are off and Marvel can finally unleash Cyclops, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Merc with a Mouth into the MCU and on an audience, just waiting to lap it up. It’ll make Endgame look like a Pixar Short.

