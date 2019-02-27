The Avengers: Endgame title was sneakily revealed during a Paul Rudd interview last year (and no one noticed)

No one could stop talking about the Avengers 4 title after Avengers: Infinity War came out last year. We now know, of course, that the official Avengers 4 title is Avengers: Endgame - a very doom-and-gloom name that definitely isn’t already making me do a little sad sob every time I see it.

As it turns out though, the official title was revealed last year during a chat show interview with Paul Rudd. How no one spotted it at the time, especially considering it matches another title leak at the time, I don’t know, but watch the clip above (skip to 3:41 for the juicy stuff) and see for yourself. Mr. Paul “never ages a day” Rudd is definitely in on a joke here that slipped past even Marvel’s watchful eye.

Back in June 2018, Paul Rudd appeared on Seth Meyers’ Late Night show to talk about Ant-Man and the Wasp. Rudd is already breaking down stuff he shouldn’t be talking about, namely how Ant-Man and the Wasp’s post-credits tie directly into Infinity War, but he’s then met by a response from Meyers. The host says, with a smirk, that “I don’t know how [revealing stuff about the post-credits] can mess up, though. Because I would only think that would make more people see the movie, which is the endgame.”

He said it! He said the e-word!

Think it’s just nothing? Watch Meyers’ reaction both before saying it and the awkward pause immediately following by nervous laughter, especially as it’s such an awkward turn of phrase to drop endgame in there like that.

Rudd, too, is holding in a little laugh and looks at Meyers as if to say “Please don’t say another word.” They both know – and they showed it off in front of the world and were so good at it that no one noticed until it was brought up on Reddit recently. Now that is acting.

Quick, start watching more old talk show interviews for more clues about new Marvel movies!