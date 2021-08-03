Tetris 99 is offering a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword theme as part of a limited-time event

Tetris 99 is offering players the chance to win a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD theme as part of a limited-time event.

The Tetris 99 23rd Maximus Cup event runs from 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST on August 6, 2021, to the same time on August 9, 2021. To take part, all players need to do is, first of all, have Tetris 99 downloaded onto their Nintendo Switch along with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership, and play the online mode whilst the event is running.

Each player will earn points based on where they rank in each match and once they earn a total of 100 event points, the Skyward Sword theme will unlock. The new theme includes Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD-themed background art, music, and Tetris blocks.

This isn’t the first time Tetris 99 has had a crossover event with another Nintendo property as the fast-paced online multiplayer game has also had an Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed Maximus cup event , along with a Pokemon Sword and Shield Tetris 99 event , and a Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury themed event , plus many others. All of which also offered players the chance to customize their Tetriminos' interface.

Never heard of Tetris 99? Here’s how to play it. We’re sure many of you already know how to play the classic Tetris, so just imagine that however with added battle royale elements. In Tetris 99, players will go up against 99 others to build a functional Tetris tower whilst sabotaging the competition. Sounds easy but trust us, it can get pretty crazy.