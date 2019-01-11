"Chris was like, 'Hey, legend, are we going to rock this?'" - Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth on being reunited for Men in Black: International

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth proved they could save the world - and make us laugh at the same time - with their performances in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok . We'll soon see them back together again Men in Black: International, and their reunion was not an accident.

"We just had such a great time on that film,” Hemsworth tells our sister publication Total Film magazine . "So when Tessa’s name was in the mix, [for Men in Black International] it was like, ‘Aw, yeah – we can pick up where we left off. This will be easy.'"

The feeling was mutual. "Chris was like, ‘Hey, legend, are we going to rock this?’" says Thompson. "And I was like, 'Yeah, we’re gonna!’"

Thompson plays Agent M, a new recruit who is paired up with Hemsworth's Agent H. The suited and booted team then travel around the globe - with stops in London, Marrakech, Ischia and Paris - to avert disaster and help uncover a mole in the Men in Black organization.

“When I was cast, [people] were like, ‘MEN In Black? How do you reconcile that?’ The truth is, there’s always been really great women in these movies. It’s a continuation," says Thompson. If anything Thompson is just what the series needs, after all the original did come out in - brace yourself - 1997.

"There are challenges inherent in making it really fresh, new and original," she admits. "We have such a great foundation there... we just have to not screw it up," adds Hemsworth.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

