Terraria's final update gets an official release date on PC

Terraria: Journey's End has a release date on PC, and it's set for the ninth anniversary of the game's launch.

Also known as Terraria 1.4, Journey's End is planned by developer Re-Logic to arrive on May 16, 2020 as the last major update for the game. It was first announced at E3 2019 both as an update with new content of its own and as a "re-visit" for all previously released elements of Terraria. Over nearly a decade of development, certain aspects of Terranigma have fallen into disuse or outright obsolescence, and Journey's End is meant to bring it all up to date and back into relevance.

On top of adding a new play mode to the game, the Journey's End update will also add more than 800 new items, new quality of life features such as automatically swapping out blocks for a new material, and the ultimate challenge: golf. Yes, you'll be able to make your own Terraria golf courses, and you'll even have to worry about driving into the wind as Journey's End adds in new weather effects (if the gusts are too strong you could always just craft and fly a kite).

Journey's End will arrive first on PC and roll out to Terraria's console and mobile versions later on. Re-Logic doesn't plan to add any more substantial new content to the game after that, aside from bug fixes "and maybe a few tidbits here and there to shore things up".

That will leave the developer free to start work in earnest on a new game, which it teased "may not even be a Terraria title." Though Terraria has earned a loyal community over the years, I can understand the team wanting to try something new. Nine years is quite a long time to spend on one project.