How to make a bed in Terraria and sleep easy

You’d think how to make a bed in Terraria would be easy enough. It’s an essential part of any Terraria house, and acts a spawn point for your character. While crafting a bed isn’t that hard technically - you just need wood and silk - you’ll have to complete multiple steps to actually reach the point where you can actually make one. If you’re confused and want to know exactly what to do, then here’s how to make a Terraria bed.

Terraria bed resources

(Image credit: 505 Games)

A basic bed can be crafted from 15 wood and 5 silk, which sounds easy enough. Especially the wood part which is [pauses for effect] literally growing on trees. You can even potentially swap a bunch different materials in to replace the wood, like bone, glass, ice blocks and, worryingly things like flesh and honey. For the moment, let’s just focus on wood.

No, the difficult bit is the silk. Not because it’s hard to find the 35 cobwebs you need to make it (although it might take a bit of searching). The bit that takes some time is the fact that you’ll also need a loom and a sawmill, which in turn require a furnace and anvil - all of which you’ll need to find resources for, and make ,if you don’t already have them.

How to make a bed in Terraria

(Image credit: 505 Games)

Finding the 15 wood you’ll need for a bed is an easy start - just chop down any nearby trees until you have enough. The silk is easy-ish, just a little more laborious as you’ll need cobwebs to make it. It’s a less obvious spawn in the world and you’ll need 35 to make the 5 silk you need (seven cobwebs make one silk).

You’ll generally find cobwebs in caves but generally only deep underground. Dig down deep and when the background changes from brown to gray, indicating you’re in the deeper layers, it’s only a matter of time before you hit a cave with webs in.

Grab everything you can, watch out for spiders, and if you run out look for more caves and/or come back when they’ve respawned.

How to make a loom in Terraria

Now you have the cobwebs you can turn them into silk. However, you’ll need to make up to five different crafting stations: a furnace, anvil, sawmill and, finally a loom. This is of course assuming you’ve already got the work bench which you will have needed to make the tools that got you this far.

First up the furnace: to make a furnace you’ll need 20 stone blocks, four pieces of wood and three torches (which you can make from wood and the gel you get from killing slimes).

Once you have the furnace in place you’ll need 15 pieces of iron ore to make five iron bars, which in turn can be used to make an anvil. You’ll find iron, which is greyer than stone, easily enough, poking through the surface or just underground.

(Image credit: 505 Games)

With the anvil you can make 10 chains from another single iron bar (so you’ll need another three iron ore)

Once you’ve got 10 wood, two more iron bars and a chain you can make a sawmill, which in turn you can use to make a loom from 12 wood.

Congratulations, you can now use the loom to turn 35 cobwebs into 5 silk. Once you have all that, take the wood and silk to the sawmill from earlier and make a bed.

How to place a bed in Terraria and use it as a spawn point

(Image credit: 505 Games)

A placed bed will function as a spawn point as long as it’s in a room between 60 and 749 tiles in size that enemies can’t spawn in (so make sure you add walls). Basically the NPC housing rules for a 9x7 tile room, minimum, will be a good starting point. You’ll also need a space above the bed for the player to spawn into. Basically, if you’re not sure, place the bed and interact with it. If it’s set up correctly you’ll see a message that the bed is now set as a spawn point.