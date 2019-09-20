Terminator: Resistance is a single-player FPS coming this year

The Terminator is back in the news lately with Dark Fate coming next month, and now a new single-player first-person shooter hitting PS4, Xbox One, and PC November 15 in Europe and Australia, with a North American release coming December 3. Terminator: Resistance is being developed by small Poland-based studio Teyon, who you might remember is responsible for 2014's poorly-received Rambo: The Video Game, based on another franchise coincidentally getting a new movie .

Set during the "Future War" 30 years after Judgment Day, Resistance puts you in control of its own original protagonist, John Rivers, a private in the Resistance under John Connor's command. Rivers has been targeted by the machines for whatever reason and needs to fight for his life. It sounds like a fairly straightforward shooter set in the Terminator universe, with some stealth mechanics and a skill tree thrown in for good measure. Here's a portion of the official synopsis from Teyon:

"Run and gun or sneak and hack through Skynet’s defences! Level up your skills and explore a post-apocalyptic world for scraps to trade and craft! Interact with a motley group of survivors and change their fates!"

The trailer looks fun enough, if a touch formulaic, but it's Terminator: Resistance's affiliation with Rambo: The Video Game that's turning some gamers off. I've never played Rambo, but I've heard things, and they're not good. Then again, everyone deserves a second chance, and that includes a game studio that once made a bad thing. At the very least, check out the trailer above and judge for yourself.