Yesterday actor Himesh Patel joins the cast of Christopher Nolan's new movie Tenet

We still don't know a whole lot about Christopher Nolan's new movie Tenet. Even the trailer, which played at cinemas before Hobbs & Shaw, has not been released online, marking one of the few times a modern blockbuster trailer has only played on the big screen.

So, what do we know? Well, first off, we do know a fair bit about the cast. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Noland stalwart Michael Caine will all appear in Tenet. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we also know that Himesh Patel, who recently fronted the Beatles-inspired Yesterday, has joined the cast.

As with the rest of the cast, little is actually known about Patel's role in the "action epic evolving from the world of international espionage." Tenet arrives in cinemas July 17, 2020, and hopefully we will have some proper plot information about the movie by then.

Speaking to our sister publication Total Film this month, Aaron Taylor Johnson, who was promoting his new movie A Million Little Pieces, was able to touch on the Nolan film, yet barely gave anything away.

"I can’t really talk about it – it’s definitely zipped shut," he said. "But [Nolan]’s extraordinary. It’s great to see him in his process. He’s a genius. It’s a really great experience and I’m super-grateful to be a part of the cast. John David Washington is just going to be exceptional. He’s phenomenal. I’m excited for people to see it."

Read more from the Taylor-Joy interview and about Tenet in the new issue of Total Film, a segment of which you can read here.