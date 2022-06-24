Temuera Morrison on his Obi-Wan Kenobi cameo: "It was the best part of the whole series!"

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series contained many, many cameos from Star Wars' past. While there were some scene-stealers later in the season, one of the best came early on, during the second episode: Temuera Morrison returned as a withered clone, begging for money on the streets of Daiyu.

The actor has played dozens of clones throughout Star Wars history, most recently playing the lead role in The Book of Boba Fett. Total Film caught up with Morrison after the second episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi aired and asked about how the cameo came together.

"That was the best part of the whole Obi-Wan Kenobi show!" he excitedly says. "I'm joking. I really enjoyed that. Playing around in their storyline and their timezone – things are changing. I'm representing all that clone army that are no longer around anymore."

The Obi-Wan Kenobi show and The Book of Boba Fett series were both filming at the same time and in the same location, making a crossover relatively easy to accomplish. It was also the first time Morrison had starred opposite Ewan McGregor since Revenge of the Sith, the two also having had key scenes together in Attack of the Clones, which this year celebrated its 20th anniversary.

"It was a wonderful opportunity to pop in there and see what they're doing across the room from where we were," Morrison says. "That came in handy, it worked out quite good to make a little cameo. I enjoyed working with Ewan again, going back to Attack of the Clones. We did all that [puts on clone character's voice], "Hey, you! You came to see me and this army," and all that stuff. It was a wonderful time."

Whether Morrison will return to the Star Wars universe is unclear – he currently has no more cameos lined up, and the fate of Boba Fett remains unknown. The actor previously teased how he wanted to bring the bounty hunter back.

"We've got to bring him back somewhere. We've got to see the old Boba Fett," Morrison told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab). "We reintroduced him. We found out some stuff. But I think it's time to get him back to his badass ways. No two ways around that. So, I think we sort of have that scope to go back there, but that's out of my control. I'll just see what happens."

There's the possibility Boba could appear in The Mandalorian season 3, scheduled to debut on Disney Plus in February 2022. Meanwhile, fans are calling on Lucasfilm to continue the story of Obi-Wan in a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2. For everything we do know that's coming to a galaxy far, far away, check out our piece on all the new Star Wars movies and shows coming soon.