Telstra is throwing in a year of Disney Plus with new mobile and NBN plans

Telstra is currently offering a year long Disney Plus subscription with eligible mobile and NBN plans. The offer applies to a range of different plans and price tiers, and is valid until March 28.

It's a pretty generous offer: Disney Plus costs AU$120 a year, and AU$12 per month, so you're saving a substantial chunk of cash. It applies to new Telstra mobile plans ranging the AU$65, AU$85 and AU$115 tiers, as well as its NBN 50, NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 broadband plans. It also applies to the AU$55 and AU$85 data plans.

Disney Plus is a great service if you're a fan of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, and the list of Disney Plus exclusives is growing by the month. A year should provide all the time you need to catch the likes of The Mandalorian, Encanto, The Book of Boba Fett, and Loki, among many others. It's also getting Moon Knight, which was officially unveiled yesterday.

Sounds good, right? As always, there are some conditions to keep in mind. If you're a current subscriber to Disney Plus, you'll need to cancel that subscription and re-subscribe - it's only eligible to new and returning subscribers. That's bad news if you're already part way through a year long subscription, though you could feasibly just have two subscriptions running at the same time.

Oh, and while signing up for an eligible plan before March 28 will secure your access to the free annual subscription, you'll need to actually activate it before May 31.

Here are the eligible offers:

Eligible Telstra mobile plans

Eligible Telstra NBN plans

Eligible Telstra data-only plans

Once you've signed up, and once Telstra has determined your eligibility, you'll receive an email or SMS with a link to redeem the Disney Plus offer. After a year, the subscription will automatically roll on to the monthly subscription tier, which posts AU$12 a month. Keep it, or cancel it.

