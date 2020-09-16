Super Mario movie is officially coming in 2022 with Miyamoto involved as producer

It’s a-official! The Super Mario movie is set for 2022 – with Nintendo also re-affirming that Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto is collaborating on the project as well as providing an update on the animated Nintendo video game movie.

The news comes courtesy of Nintendo’s ‘Corporate Management Policy Briefing.’ No, wait, come back! It actually gives an interesting outlook for the Big N’s future on screens both big and small, as we finally get an official release window for the CG Super Mario movie.

The Super Mario movie is “scheduled for theatrical release in 2022” and “production is moving ahead smoothly” according to Nintendo. That’s thanks, in part, to the two leading lights involved: Chris Meledandri, founder of Illumination (the company who brought you Minions) and Miyamoto (we could be here all day, but the creator of Mario, Zelda, and Donkey Kong to name but a few).

Outside of the 2022 release window and a brief update, we don’t have any new info on plot, casting, or even any concept art to bring you.

At the very least, though, Nintendo and Illumination are looking to 1-Up the poorly-received 1993 live-action Mario movie starring Bob Hoskins as the portly plumber.

"I like that this was not done well the first time," Meledandri told Variety back in 2018. "I think that’s more exciting or more worthy than simply making another version of a film that was done incredibly well to begin with."

Next up for Mario is a trip down memory lane. Super Mario 3D All Stars, a compilation consisting of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, is heading to Nintendo Switch digitally and physically on September 18 – but will only be available on the eShop until April 2021.

