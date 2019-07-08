Super Mario Maker 2 unlocks: how to unlock every Mii outfit

You might not consider fashion an integral part of the Super Mario Maker 2 experience, but once you’ve learned all the Super Mario Maker 2 unlocks and gained access to every Mii outfit you could think differently. You might be a Mario Maker extraordinaire but people are going to be looking at your Mii Maker, and if you’re wearing a warp pipe helmet and a Monty Mole babygro, people are going to start asking questions. But hey, maybe that’s your idea of high fashion. Regardless of your prerogative, read on for our guide on for all the Super Mario Maker 2 unlocks so you can deck out your persona in only the finest materials.

Super Mario Maker 2 unlocks: Mii outfit parameters

(Image credit: nintendo)

Now I’ll be honest - there’s little rhyme or reason to the different Super Mario Maker 2 unlocks you'll earn for your efforts in Super Mario Maker 2. The fashion rewards are not tethered to the specific action you take usually, but you can take a look at this extensive list and see what tickles your fancy.

Maybe you’re way into the idea of a *checks notes* a Fried-Chicken Hoodie? We must give credit to the Mario Maker Reddit for filling in the blanks where we couldn’t - the community has come together to catalogue each choice piece in this thread. Given the game’s recent launch it’s still very much a work-in-progress. If you’ve got a rare deadstock item that would make the resellers run wild, consider adding to the list!