Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order price guide - get the best deal

Now that we have a release date for a collection that's been rumored since early 2020, getting a Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order has probably shot to the top of your to-do list - especially because it's coming out this September 18, 2020. To help you get started, we've gathered up the very best deals on the Nintendo Switch game bundle's limited physical release. You'll need to get a move on to secure a copy though: the physical and digital versions are only available to purchase until March 31, 2021.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (physical edition) | $59.99 at Best Buy

Announced as part of the iconic character's 35th birthday, this collection brings together three of Mario's most beloved platformers from the last two decades: Super Mario 64; Super Mario Sunshine; and Super Mario Galaxy. Because these games originally launched on the N64, Gamecube, and Wii respectively, getting hold of them on the Switch has been literally impossible. As a result, being able to finally grab all three with a Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order is exciting news. Particularly because all three took the franchise in such unique, unexpected directions - 64 was the first 3D Mario game; Sunshine toyed with new water mechanics; and Galaxy played with gravity.

It's not the only resurrection happening over at Nintendo, either. As of February 2021, you'll be able to pick up a Nintendo Switch version of the previously Wii U-exclusive Super Mario 3D World. Intriguingly, it also comes with something called 'Bowser's Fury'.

But back to business. As for your choices when it comes down to a Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order, you can pick between a limited physical game release or a digital version straight to your Switch (in which case, it's a good idea to make sure you've got enough memory or a Nintendo Switch SD card to put it onto).

Ready to get started? Here are the best Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order deals we can currently find out in the wild.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars - physical edition

You can get your physical Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order from... well, just one place - and it's in the US. If you live Stateside, Best Buy seems to be the only outlet offering the physical edition of the game. It's not listed anywhere else right now, nor is it available in the UK at the moment. We'll update this page as soon as that changes.

No matter what, it's better to act sooner than later when it comes to the physical edition. They'll be in short supply, and the game is only purchasable until March 31, 2021.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (physical edition) | $59.99 at Best Buy

Super Mario 3D All-Stars - digital edition

Getting a digital Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order is much easier. Namely, the official Nintendo store has a link ready to go already. We've listed these below and will keep this page updated with any new offers that appear.

Just remember, the game is only purchasable until March 31, 2021.

US Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (digital edition) | $59.99 at Nintendo

UK Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (digital edition) | £59.99 at Nintendo

Getting the most out of your Super Mario deal

To get the most out of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, you'll want to aim for a Nintendo Switch setup that's as optimized as possible. For starters, you'll need Joy-Cons to play Super Mario Galaxy: its original Wii release used motion control, and that's the case here as well. If you don't have one to hand or your original set broke, check out these cheap Nintendo Switch controller offers.

Of all the other Nintendo Switch accessories out there, one is almost as important: a memory card. If you're buying Super Mario 3D All-Stars digitally, you'll need to download it onto the console's rather limited 32GB hard drive. If you're close to filling that up and don't want to delete anything, an SD card will save your bacon.

