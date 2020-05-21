Suicide Squad director posts tweet featuring the Joker – and now fans are asking to #ReleaseTheAyerCut

The Snyder Cut of Justice League has been officially announced, and already fans want more. Moments after the extended superhero cut was announced, Suicide Squad director David Ayer congratulated Snyder on Twitter. Moments after that, the filmmaker did a follow-up tweet – one that has sent fans into a tizzy.

Ayer seized the moment to post a GIF of Jared Leto's Joker staring menacingly out with the words "I am different, fuck your opinion" written across him.

A couple of things to note. First off, the timing makes this a relatively un-cryptic message that Ayer wants his original version of Suicide Squad – one that we know featured a lot more of Leto's Joker – released. This then led to a couple of fans asking Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheAyerCut, which, considering that a lot more people seemingly enjoyed the original Suicide Squad than the released version, seems particularly unlikely.

Indeed, the Snyder Cut actually being released is miraculous in itself. Snyder could not finish the original version of Justice League due to a family tragedy, and Joss Whedon was brought on board to finish the movie. Filming on Suicide Squad was completed by Ayer, though the movie was severely edited in post-production by multiple people, with Leto's role getting almost chopped entirely.

Ayer and Leto have both previously spoken about their disappointment regarding how Joker came across in the final cut. Perhaps giving Ayer another shot at reworking the movie could elevate Suicide Squad? Or perhaps we should let sleeping dogs lie and all move on? Let's see how Zack Snyder's Justice League comes out first.