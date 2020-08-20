Stranger Things season 4 won’t be the last season according to the Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things will continue beyond season 4, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed in a new interview.

“Season four won't be the end,” Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter, while also hinting that the show’s endgame has been mapped out in full.

“We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

Stranger Things season 4 (which still doesn’t have an official release date) was unlikely to ever be the end of the hit sci-fi series, yet news of season 5 – and potentially beyond – will have fans who have been burned by Netflix’s trigger-happy cancellations of The OA as well as Tuca and Bertie in recent years breathing a little easier.

So, now the future is set in stone, when can we expect season 4? Not great news on that front, I’m afraid, with Ross Duffer saying, “Everyone's excited to get back to work, but the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back,” though Matt Duffer added “For the first time, we have all the scripts written.”

Stranger things (ahem) have happened, but Stranger Things season 4 isn’t coming this year. For now, grab some Eggos and watch the pre-season 4 Stranger Things table read with all of the returning cast members.