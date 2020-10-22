Stranger Things season 4 set photos sees Dustin and Steve teaming up once more

Stranger Things season 4 is currently filming. And that means set photos. A handful of new images from the production are full of what fans would hope from the Netflix series' return: ‘80s nostalgia, a look at where some of the gang ended up after Stranger Things season 3, and a potentially new character catching the unlucky-in-love Steve’s eye.

Just Jared has the scoop on the Scoops Ahoy gang – Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) – at a video store with Dustin and Max. It’s technically called a FamilyVideo, but it’s Blockbuster for all intents and purposes, let’s be honest.

Speaking of relics lost to time, Max is also sporting a cassette player in one set photo, while Steve, curiously, also appears to be working there – showing that he landed on his feet after the Battle of Starcourt Mall. There’s also an unknown character appearing in one of the images, which you can see above. Extra? Or someone new in town? Steve seems pleased either way.

What’s less clear, though, is where a few of the other characters are ending up. The Byers family left Hawkins last season, while Hopper is being held captive somewhere in the icy climes of Russia.

Worse still is that there isn’t yet a release date for Stranger Things season 4. We’ve had table reads and early teasers, but nothing else in that regard. It’s understandable with everything going on – and filming only just restarting in the past few weeks – but these set photos have us itching for a return to Indiana.

