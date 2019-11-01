Stranger Things season 4 reportedly getting four new characters – including a "stoner"

Stranger Things season 4 may include some new faces, according to a recent report. Not only might they flesh out the cast further, but one may even have ties to one of season 3’s biggest mysteries: The American.

TVLine reveals that four new characters are set to arrive in Hawkins, Indiana – and beyond. All of the purported new Stranger Things season 4 characters are male, while three are teenagers that come straight out of the ‘80s production line of John Hughes movies. There’s an “entitled jock,” a “metalhead” and even a stoner.

Elsewhere, an older possible newcomer has certain “characteristics” that mean he could factor in to the Russian storyline glimpsed in the Stranger Things season 3 post-credits scene. The reference to “The American” being held in a Russian prison has led many to believe Chief Hopper has a shot at survival after the events of the finale seemingly spelled the end for David Harbour’s character.

As TV Line points out, nothing is set in stone and some (or all) of these new Stranger Things season 4 characters could be scrapped before cameras start rolling in 2020.

On the official side of things, no casting announcements have yet been revealed, and nothing has been confirmed from the Stranger Things team. If true, however, it’s indicative of a show that has always had great success with new additions – think Maya Hawke and Sean Astin – and is looking at different ways to mix things up in the Midwest once more.

