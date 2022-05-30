Stranger Things star opens up about Jonathan and Nancy's relationship struggles in season 4

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton has opened up about his character Jonathan Byers' rocky relationship with girlfriend Nancy Wheeler in the hit Netflix show's season 4.

Set six months after the events of season 3, which ended with Jim Hopper (David Harbour) being thrown in a Russian prison and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) leaving Hawkins with Will (Noah Schnapp) and his family, Stranger Things season 4 sees the gang face "a new and horrifying supernatural threat." Before long, they stumble across "a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

“We find him in a place of questioning himself and his relationship," Heaton recently explained to GQ (opens in new tab), when asked about Jonathan's headspace in Vol. 1. "You want the people to be invested in them. Sometimes it blurs into one. Me and Natalia [Dyer, who plays Nancy] have been together for a long time, so you’ve even got to separate it yourself sometimes.”

In the seven episodes released so far, Jonathan and Nancy are struggling to make the distance between them work, and things go really sour between the pair when the former chooses to stay in California for Spring Break. As things kick off monster-wise back in Indiana, Nancy finds herself teaming up with ex-boyfriend Steve (Joe Keery), too, and there are several moments that suggest the twosome could still be harboring feelings for one another. As far as a possible reunion there, though, Heaton is sworn to secrecy.

One thing he can talk about is how heavily this season leans into horror movie territory – something co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have talked about before. He adds: "The Hawkins storyline this year is totally out of Nightmare On Elm Street. It's really exciting to see the show go in that direction."

Stranger Things 4 - Vol. 1 is available to stream now. Volume 2 is set to arrive on July 1. If you've already binge-watched all seven episodes, why not check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.