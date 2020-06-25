Sting premieres new version of classic The Police song on Gary Whitta's Animal Crossing talk show

The latest episode of Gary Whitta's Animal Talking featured Sting as a special guest, and the musician used his appearance to debut a brand new version of 'Don't Stand So Close To Me' by The Police. For the uninitiated, Animal Talking is a talk show hosted by Rogue One writer Gary Whitta, and every episode goes down entirely inside Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The new twist on a classic is played at the very beginning of the season 2 premiere of Animal Talking. It's a mellowed-out take with Sting singing a more subdued melody on a lower register in the chorus. The song sounds fully-produced and was likely recorded before the show, but Sting pulls out his guitar and sings a few of his other biggest hits live from the Animal Talking couch.

At various points throughout the show, you'll hear beautiful acoustic snippets from songs like 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Roxanne,' and 'Fields of Gold,' and 'Message in a Bottle,' as well as some insights into Sting's creative process. The whole show is a delight, and Sting's performances are undoubtedly some of the highlights.

We spoke to Whitta last month about the origins and breakneck success of Animal Talking, which started when the screenwriter turned his Animal Crossing basement into a TV set inspired by his favorite late-night talk shows. It's since attracted guests the likes of Elijah Wood, Danny Trejo, T-Pain, and loads of other celebrities.

Everyone needs to go watch Danny Trejo show off his Animal Crossing island in a new recurring segment on Animal Talking called Danny's Diary.