Steam Summer Sale: The best deals and what to do with your Steam Points

The Steam Summer Sale is live now, with a ton of games on deep discount, special savings, and big changes for the store itself.

The Steam Summer Sale 2020 went live today and will go until July 9 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST (check out our guide to Steam sale dates to see when the next one may arrive). This year's iteration of the summer sale lives up to its reputation as a huge collection of very deep discounts, and the deals get even better past a certain point: you'll save an extra $5 off any purchase of $30 or more. Sounds like Steam's answer to the Epic Games Store's recurring $10 off coupons - while the savings aren't quite as deep, the staggering selection of the Steam store means they're certainly more broad.

Here's a quick selection of five featured deals to get you started.

On top of saving money for the next few weeks, you'll also find that your purchases now grant you Steam Points - 100 of them for every dollar spent. Steam Points are a permanent addition to the shop, and you can spend them at The Points Shop to unlock personalization options for your profile: animated avatars, frames, badges, and more. With the exception of the extra-shiny Summer Golden Profile (which only lasts 30 days), everything you unlock using Steam Points will be yours to keep forever.

You can even use Steam Points to unlock emoticons and backgrounds that you formerly would have had to unlock with Steam trading cards - though you can't trade or sell any of the stuff you buy with Steam Points on the Steam Marketplace. You'll also be able to collect special Steam Summer Sale cards and craft badges to collect the usual assortment of seasonal goodies.