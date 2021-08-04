Wondering about the Stardew Valley 1.6 update? Well, Stardew Valley is the sole creation of developer Eric Barone aka ConcernedApe and with that role comes the great weight of responsibility to update the game and bring something new to players. Last year saw the release of the game’s biggest update yet in the form of 1.5 and Fans were treated to a whole new location, Ginger Island, which in turn brought new explorable areas and challenges like finding the Golden Walnuts. The beach farm layout added new difficulties and formatting to the game. And the perfection rating system now tracks what percentage of the game you’ve completed and dutifully awards you for reaching 100%. The fans want still want more however, but will there be a Stardew Valley 1.6 update? Here’s all we’ve got to tell you so far.

Stardew Valley tips | Stardew Valley cheats | Stardew Valley co-op | Stardew Valley fish | Stardew Valley gifts | Stardew Valley Prismatic Shards | Stardew Valley Golden Walnuts | Stardew Valley mods

Unfortunately, there isn’t even a whiff of a Stardew Valley 1.6 update release date just yet. In a recent tweet, developer ConcernedApe revealed he’s had to outsource help just to get 1.5 over to mobile so he’s clearly still hard at work with that. “Finding someone new to do the port took some time, but it was necessary.”

What we can provide you with though is some thoughts on the future of Stardew Valley from the developer, the likelihood of 1.6, and a mighty fan wishlist with the most requested additions that fans are hoping to see if (or when) 1.6 does turn up.

(Image credit: Concerned Ape)

While there's no details yet on Stardew Valley 1.6, or any featuesr it might bring we’ve put together a list of some of the big additions that fans would love to see from a Stardew Valley 1.6 update:

More places to visit including more explorable areas

More characters/NPCs added into the game

More crop choices

The ability to reset your farm and start afresh while still reserving your animals

More backstories to characters and storylines

A functioning school

More marriage candidates to choose from

The ability to age up

One big request is that ConcernedApe brings out a whole new Stardew Valley sequel, Stardew Valley 2. Not only that, but there’s also a plea for the new and the old to link together providing a seamless way of moving between your farms and not losing the progress you’ve worked so hard for.

(Image credit: Concerned Ape)

Eric Barone aka ConcernedApe has kept very tight-lipped over what’s next for Stardew Valley. Unsurprising considering he’s still working on getting 1.5 out across all devices. He has said one thing though and that was during an interview with Game Informer.

When asked about the likelihood of a 1.6, Eric said, “I’m not willing to commit to Stardew Valley 1.6. I will say that I definitely love Stardew Valley. I love it as a world and a universe. I don’t think [1.5] will be the end of Stardew Valley. I would not be surprised if there’s another Stardew Valley update, or multiple updates, or a Stardew Valley 2. Who knows?”

I guess the only person who will know that is Eric when he decides what he’d like to do next. It definitely doesn’t completely rule out a 1.6 or even the idea of a whole new Stardew Valley 2.

In a recent tweet, Eric also revealed he is actually working on some “new stuff” that he might be sharing in the “somewhat-near future”. Whether that’s Stardew Valley related or not, we’ll have to wait and see. Either way, we’ll keep you updated.