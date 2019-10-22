Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer releases, teasing an epic end to the Skywalker saga

The final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer has arrived, teasing the last installment in the Skywalker saga. We see Rey struggling with the Force, Palpatine twisting events to his own dastardly will, and Lando inspiring the masses to fight against the First Order. There are few words that can describe the trailer, but the main one certainly seems to be epic. Watch (and re-watch) the two-minute clip, in all its glory, above.

LucasFilm promises this will be the last Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer before the movie reaches cinemas later this year (December 19 in the UK and December 20 in the US). and it seems no coincidence that we're seeing it on the birthday of General Leia herself, Carrie Fisher.

Earlier this month, we were introduced to a wonderful new addition to the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the adorable Babu Frik, who also appears in the trailer seemingly helping C3-PO. The "tiny droidsmith" looks to have taken sides with the Resistance in their ceaseless opposition to stop the First Order.

The excitement for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cannot be understated. To put it into perspective, ticket seller Atom Tickets is reporting that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sold 45% more tickets in its first hour of pre-sales than any other movie before, even besting 2019's Avengers: Endgame, in the US.

