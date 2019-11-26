Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker runtime has been officially confirmed by J.J. Abrams

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker runtime has been confirmed by director J.J. Abrams – and, contrary to what was originally reported last month, it’s not the longest Star Wars movie ever. But, look on the Light Side: at least that means we’re one step closer to watching the movie very soon.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly’s EW Live radio show, Abrams said the Rise of Skywalker runtime is “two hours and 21 minutes.” Don’t all rush to your calculators at once. That’s 141 minutes, which puts it just behind Attack of the Clones (142 minutes) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (153 minutes).

Even then, it’s still not set in stone – Abrams said that’s what he believes the runtime to be, but it could change very slightly accounting for title cards, credits, and other minor tweaks before its December release.

Back in October, cinema chain AMC Theaters posted a listing for Rise of Skywalker, with the included runtime apparently totalling 155 minutes. As we now know, this was a probable placeholder.

So, how does it stack up to every previous main Star Wars movie in terms of runtime? As you’ll see from the list below, it dwarves the Original Trilogy in terms of length, and is three minutes longer than Abrams’ last trip to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

A New Hope – 121 minutes

The Empire Strikes Back – 124 minutes

Return of the Jedi – 131 minutes

The Phantom Menace – 136 minutes

Attack of the Clones – 142 minutes

Revenge of the Sith – 140 minutes

The Force Awakens – 138 minutes

Rogue One – 133 minutes

The Last Jedi – 152 minutes

Solo – 135 minutes

Missed out on all of yesterday's Rise of Skywalker news? There's the first full clip from the movie, featuring flying Stormtroopers, plus reports of an Ed Sheeran cameo.