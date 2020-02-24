Star Wars actor Giancarlo Esposito promises "epic lightsaber action" in The Mandalorian season 2

Giancarlo Esposito, who is set to reprise his role as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian season 2, has hinted that the Star Wars Disney Plus series will feature more lightsaber action later this year.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Esposito said at a Vancouver fan expo that his character will be “in a bit of a struggle with someone else [in season 2], which I’m hoping you will enjoy.” He added there will be “major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action happening on this show.”

Esposito’s character Moff Gideon ended The Mandalorian’s opening season in dire straits, having crash landed during an aerial duel with Mando himself. However, he cut himself free of the wreckage using his trusty Darksaber, a black-hued lightsaber that was previously seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Of course, “lightsaber action” doesn’t necessarily mean lightsaber battles. At this point in the canon of all things a galaxy far, far away – between Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens – there aren’t too many people walking around with lightsabers in tow. Still, any chance we get to see the iconic weapon during The Mandalorian will be a welcome one.

One character that won’t be getting its own lightsaber, however, is Baby Yoda. Esposito, though, teased that The Child “has some incredible power without having to wield the Darksaber… you will be enthused and inspired when you see the scene I’m referring to in season 2.”

The Mandalorian season 2 is set for release on Disney Plus in October 2020. Make sure you're there day one by jumping to our Disney Plus sign-up offers.

