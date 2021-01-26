Star Wars: The Last Jedi includes a hidden tribute to Han Solo

A brilliant Han Solo Easter egg in Star Wars: The Last Jedi has re-emerged thanks to a social media post and a reply from director Rian Johnson.

The opening of the second movie in the Star Wars sequel trilogy sees the Resistance taking the fight to the First Order and its flagship dreadnought. Among the attacks is a large-scale bombing run. On one of the bombs, an alien language is written. Its message? “Han says hi.” It’s something that has sporadically been brought up in the past but has found new prominence thanks to CorellianBlue on Twitter.

Am I the last to know that in The Last Jedi, the Resistance wrote "Han Says Hi" on one of the bombs?@rianjohnson, I love you even more, you beautiful bastard. 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/yt3CwgiRJvJanuary 25, 2021

After – spoilers – being killed off in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo skipped The Last Jedi and returned as a “memory” conjured up by Leia to confront Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Now we know that the lovable smuggler at least had some presence in The Last Jedi. Rian Johnson even responded with a Han Solo salute of his own to the eagle-eyed fan.

Whatever your opinion on the Star Wars sequels, it was inarguably fantastic in the fan service department. The Force Awakens kicked things off with an Easter egg-strewn vision for Rey, while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had more Easter eggs than you could shake a lightsaber at. The Mandalorian has continued this tradition with nods to the prequels and even scrapped creature designs from The Empire Strikes Back showing up.

In the case of The Last Jedi, it’s a cheeky Han Solo message that gets its chance to shine. Bombs away.

