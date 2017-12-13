Rey's Force vision from Star Wars: The Force Awakens explained - what does it mean for The Last Jedi?

One of the most intriguing moments from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was when Rey touched Luke Skywalker's lightsaber at Maz Kanata's castle and had what can only be described as a 'Force vision'. With The Last Jedi mere days away from release, it's worth recapping what she saw in that vision and what it potentially means going into Star Wars 8.

You can watch the video above for a full breakdown and analysis of the footage, but the key thing to take away from that scene is that Rey saw a mixture of past and future events. When she stands in the same corridor on Cloud City as Luke and Darth Vader did The Empire Strikes Back, that's clearly the past, whereas the snowy showdown she has with Kylo Ren happens at the end of The Force Awakens (after she has the vision) indicating she also saw the future.

She also sees Luke Skywalker with R2-D2 witnessing the burning wreckage of... something, as well as what we think are the Knights of Ren post-massacre. Plus, she hears the voices of Darth Vader, Luke, Obi-Wan (the Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness versions), and Yoda, which could mean... a lot of different things. Basically, there's A LOT to digest in that one short sequence and it will undoubtedly have consequences in Episode 8 (and possibly Star Wars 9), so make sure you check out our full breakdown and analysis of Rey's vision for everything you need to know before you see The Last Jedi.