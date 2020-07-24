Star Wars: The High Republic will introduce the ancestors of some of your favourite comic book characters

Remember Sana Starros? The Volt Cobra captain who claimed to have, at one point, been married to your favourite scoundrel Han Solo? That's right, we now know that this fan favourite Star Wars Comics and Doctor Aphra character has a very cool link to the upcoming The High Republic books, thanks to SDCC 2020.

Justina Ireland's Star Wars The High Republic: A Test of Courage, coming January 2021, will take us way, way back to meet Sana's great (great, great, great...) ancestor, Avon. During the LucasFilm Publishing panel, Ireland described Avon as: "A 12-year-old girl sent to the edge of the galaxy by her mother – who is a republic senator – because she’s just trouble."

"Avon is a scientist, and the only thing she wants to know are the answers to the questions that drive her: how does the Force work, what happens if you take a kyber crystal out of a lightsaber, what does that look like?”

Expanding on the experience of writing the book, Ireland added, “It’s a lot of fun to be able to play in this new time period and have these characters, and then to also be able to show them growing throughout a narrative.”

LucasFilm has bold plans for The High Republic, a whole new series of Star Wars books and comics set 200 years before the Skywalker Saga. With that, along with new comics on Darth Vader and Doctor Aphra and a whole host of children's books and art books to look forward to, the future is looking bright for Star Wars away from the big screen. Ireland added, “I encourage you all to keep with us throughout the summer, there will be more reveals." So keep your eyes peeled and we'll be sure to bring you the latest.

For more of the latest news from Comic-Con 2020, be sure to check back on GamesRadar+ for all the best news out of SDCC.