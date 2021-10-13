A new Star Wars event called The Hidden Empire is coming in 2022

A new Star Wars event has been announced by Marvel Comics for 2022 - The Hidden Empire.

Announced in text on the final page of October 13's Star Wars: The War of the Bounty Hunters #5, it is described as an "epic" story planned for 2022.

The Hidden Empire is the third part of Star Wars writer Charles Soule planned Qi'ra trilogy following The War of the Bounty Hunters and the upcoming Crimson Reign limited series.

It's also just the beginning, Part I of a three-part story that focuses on Qi'ra and her ultimate goal," Soule writes in his newsletter. "She has a doozy of a plan, and you'll be hearing more about it soon."

Soule hasn't given any details on what Qi'Ra's plan is, or who he'll be working with on this Star Wars: The Hidden Empire storyline.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Lucasfilm has used the name 'The Hidden Empire' before for a Star Wars project - the 1995 game Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire. In that story (which is now non-canon) which is set between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, Vader and the Empire develop cloaking technology and are using it for a new stealth TIE fighter, dubbed the V38 Phantom. Over the course of the game, Admiral Ackbar leads a group of pilots who manage to destroy the V38 Phantom manufacturing facility but are unable to recover the tech for the Rebellion.

Cloaking devices, although rare, have appeared in modern Star Wars canon - including, coincidentally, by Qi'Ra's former Crimson Dawn boss Darth Maul.

The next chapter in this Star Wars trilogy begins December 1 with Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 (of 5), with Star Wars: The Hidden Empire planned for sometime in 2022.

