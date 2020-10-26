Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 is rumoured to be in development, but don't get too excited

Rumours suggest that another game in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed series could be in development. Insider Daniel Richtman, who is known for his Disney-based predictions, told his Patreon backers that a third entry in the series was potentially on the cards (via We Got this Covered).

Unfortunately, Richtman went into very little detail beyond his report that the game exists in the very early stages of development. With no official word from Disney or EA, who now owns the license to create Star Wars video games, it's worth approaching the rumour with a healthy dose of scepticism.

It's possible that EA might look to expand upon The Force Unleashed 2, which finished in a manner open-ended enough to make another game a distinct possibility. Given poor sales and the closure of developer LucasArts in 2013 (not to mention the decade-long gap since the last release), it seems unlikely that EA would be looking to pick up another single-player Star Wars experience, particularly given the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which has been described as the "first title in an entirely new franchise," implying plenty more adventures to come for Cal Kestis and pals. Disney could be looking for new partners to develop games once the current partnership with EA draws to a close, but at this point it's equally likely that the publisher maintains the rights to the Star Wars games.

In the unlikely event that Richtman's rumour turns out to be more fact than (science) fiction, it's still likely to be a while before Starkiller's next outing sees the light of day, so I wouldn't hold your breath for a quick release.

