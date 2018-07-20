Star Wars: The Clone Wars is getting a proper send-off after half a decade, and fans are pumped

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming back. The series, led by Dave Filoni (who also helmed Star Wars Rebels and the upcoming Star Wars Resistance) is set to get a 12-episode conclusory season 7, which will debut on Disney's as-of-yet untitled streaming service at an unspecified point in the future. And yes, that's a lot of vagueness to deal with, but maybe this reveal trailer will help you feel a bit better about the wait:

For those of you just getting caught up, here's the sitch: back in 2003, Cartoon Network partnered with animator / director Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack) for an animated series set in the Star Wars universe, between the events of Attack of the Clones and the then-upcoming Revenge of the Sith. This series was dubbed "Star Wars: Clone Wars".

This 2D, traditionally animated version wrapped in 2005, but Lucasfilm Animation revived the premise in 2008 with a CG-animated version, which arrived first as a feature film and soon after as a television series. Both the movie and this new series - which, though inspired by Tartakovsky's visual style, did not involve him - were called "Star Wars: The Clone Wars". (Note the "the".)

It was this CG production which would go on to supercede Tartakovsky's version in the Star Wars canon, and became the entry point to Star Wars fandom for many. While Tartakovsky's Clone Wars were largely self-contained stories, the CG Clone Wars told the overarching narrative of Anakin Skywalker and his apprentice, Ahsoka Tano.

At the end of season 5, Ahsoka left her master and the Jedi as a whole behind; while not quite a cliffhanger, it still felt like an unresolved plot thread that needed wrapping up. Unfortunately, the show was cancelled in 2013 and none of the direct-to-Netflix sixth season released in 2014 addressed this arc. Many fans were certain they would never get a proper ending to the show, but now, five years after the show was canned and a decade after it first aired, they will. They couldn't be happier:

I don't even care that 8 of the 12 episodes are just finishing up the Utapau and Bad Batch arcs. There's going to be four episodes dedicated to the finale of the show.

Be sure to check back after the series has wrapped (again) and everyone gets to re-experience saying goodbye. I'm sure it'll be fine.