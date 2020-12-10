Star Wars: Squadrons Prime Gaming supply drop offers a vibrant pink Rebel helmet

Star Wars Squadrons is getting four free content drops via Prime Gaming. The first exclusive cosmetics are available now, with three more drops arriving over the next few months.

It looks like the cosmetics will have you covered whether you're flying for the Empire or the Rebel Alliance. The first drop offers two in-game pilot helmets, one for each side of the civil war. Subscribers' TIE pilots will now have access to the 'Bold Approach' helmet, which kits them out in Twitch's signature purple colour. If you're more of an Alliance member, however, you'll get the fabulous 'Vibrant Focus', adding some impressive hot pink highlights to your pilots' helmet.

If new headgear doesn't tickle your fancy, there'll be more content on offer over the next few months. Supply Drops 2, 3, and 4 are expected to arrive in January, February, and March respectively. It's not clear what's on offer in those drops, but presumably, there'll be cosmetics for both goodies and baddies.

This isn't the first time EA has given away content relating to Star Wars: Squadrons. At launch, players buying it on the Epic Games Store could get their hands on a free X-Wing glider for Fortnite. Later on, developers said they'd be adding two new ships and a new multiplayer map. And thankfully, as well as free DLC based on The Mandalorian. Squadrons probably won't be our last trip to the skies of a galaxy far, far away, as the team behind it say that they're working on "several unannounced projects."

If you're trying to become a sci-fi flying ace, check out our Star Wars: Squadrons tips.