Star Wars novel confirms Battlefront cameo in Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Expanded Edition, the novelisation complete with deleted scenes and deeper dives into some of Episode 9’s biggest moments, has revealed that a character from Star Wars Battlefront 2 crosses over with the movie’s cast of characters during one climactic battle.

The moment in question takes place during the battle over Exegol during The Rise of Skywalker’s final act. When all looks lost, Poe receives transmissions from several ships, with Battlefront's Inferno Squad being among them.

“Zay Versio with Inferno Squad standing by. Look at all these ships!” the main character of Star Wars Battlefront 2’s Resurrection DLC says, before being cut off by another member of the Extended Universe, the peppy Fireball pilot Kazuda Xiono from animated series Star Wars: Resistance.

But that might not be the last of the Star Wars: Battlefront crossovers in a galaxy far, far away. A recent tweet from actor Janina Gavankar – who played Zay’s mother, Iden – hinted that she could be suiting up once more as part of the cast for The Mandalorian season 2. Nothing’s set in stone (or Carbonite) at this stage, but it’s certainly interesting that Star Wars has been looking outward once more towards its spin-offs and side stories.

As another aside during the battle, the fate of classic trilogy character Nien Nunb was officially confirmed. Unfortunately for Nunb fanboys, he perishes during the battle, one casualty among thousands in the skies above the Sith planet.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Expanded Edition is out now.

