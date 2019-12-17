A Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order sequel could be happening, new job listings suggest

A sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order could already be in the works at Respawn Entertainment, with three new job listings on the developer's website confirming that the Apex Legends studio is creating a new game set in a universe far, far away...

Three postings for a Senior Character Artist, Level Designer, and Senior Software Engineer reveal that Respawn's "Star Wars team" is working on a "third person action/adventure game", a description which fits the same genre that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order comfortably sits in.

While the vacancies don't outright confirm that this new project is a direct sequel to Respawn's recently released Star Wars title, it wouldn't be a surprise if such a thing has already been greenlit. The game broke sales records for publisher Electronic Arts, while Respawn Brand Strategy Director Charlie Houser recently told GamesRadar that the team would love to continue the story of Cal Kestis if it got the chance.

EA itself holds Disney's Star Wars license for at least another four more years, with the possibility of the contract being renewed at a later date too, though recent controversies surrounding 2017's Star Wars Battlefront 2 have led many to question whether the company deserves to retain those rights.

Nothing official has been announced for Respawn's next Star Wars project, but you can expect this new title to be a next-gen experience for PS5 and Xbox Series X, given that both of those consoles release in Holiday 2020. In the meantime? Stay tuned to GamesRadar for all things Star Wars, you should.

