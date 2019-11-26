Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order patch notes: BD-1 bugs, UI improvements, and exploit crackdowns

The latest set of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order patch notes have landed, and though there's nothing too eye-catching about Respawn's update to its action RPG, a number of included fixes will hopefully make the game look and play a little less rough around the edges overall. The Apex Legends developer released the full list of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order patch notes on Reddit yesterday, which marks the second major quality of life update to the game since its launch earlier this month.

Most notably, the hotfixes include making sure BD-1 is more visible (and less game breaking) during key story moments, some environmental tweaks to ensure certain areas can no longer be exploited for speedruns, and a general set of collision and hitbox issues that have negatively affected combat until now. Check out the full list of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order patch notes for November 24 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order patch notes - November 25

There was an issue that would sometimes cause BD-1 to turn invisible after completing Bogano. This has been fixed and everyone’s favourite droid will now be visible.

The Force bar has had its colour switched, making it easier to read.

You will no longer be able to glitch through a wall on Ilum.

An issue that caused the Spire of Miktrull from being raised has been fixed.

A missing bridge on Dathomir has been located, no longer blocking game progress.

Spheres can no longer get stuck in the wall within the Tomb of Eilram.

An issue preventing players from leaving the tomb on Dathomir has been addressed.

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from completing the Force Push tutorial.

Players can no longer bypass a specific area on Dathomir that requires double jump.

BD-1 will no longer disappear during a later section of the game.

Talking to BD-1 during the AT-AT scene on Kashyyyk will no longer break the scene.

There was an issue which prevented players from locating the double bladed lightsaber on Dathomir, this has been addressed.

Improved collision on Bogano.

Improved collision on Ilum.

Fixed an issue which would cause the player to die at the same time as another [spoiler] character.

Fixed an issue which would cause parts of the level to become affected by lightsaber throws during one of the fights with [spoiler].

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on Dathomir after defeating [spoiler].

Fixed an issue from occurring where a character would not appear on Dathomir, and thus preventing players from progressing.

An issue preventing players from completing a sphere puzzle on Zeffo has been addressed.

