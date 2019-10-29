Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launch trailer will help you stay on target until November 15

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launch trailer is here, and it has a little bit of everything: exploration, exposition, and lightsaber duels with hulking Imperial Inquisitors. Developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts confirmed earlier this month that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order had gone gold ahead of its November 15 release date, and it looks like everything is finally on track for the new narrative-focused, action-packed Star Wars game that fans have been waiting on for roughly a decade.

The launch trailer begins and ends with Cal clashing with the Ninth Sister, an Inquisitor whose emperor-given mission is to hunt down and kill any Jedi that remain after the purge seen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Though the purge looked pretty thorough in the movie, it wasn't quite as effective as the new Empire would have hoped: our hero, Cal Kestis, is a surviving Padawan of the Jedi Order, and his new mentor Cere Junda (who says the "We've lost" line) is a surviving Knight herself.

It looks like Cal Kestis is approaching the ancient Jedi temple we got to see in our hands-on preview , meeting one of its mysterious guardians. We had to do a lot more platforming and puzzle solving to get there when we were actually playing the game, but that probably wouldn't seem as cool in a minute-long trailer.

On top of giving us a new look at the game, EA confirmed today that it will release Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Steam, as part of a new partnership with Valve. This comes after years of keeping EA games on their own separate Origin PC launcher, and it's only the start of a larger collaboration between the two companies.