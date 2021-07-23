Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order developer is hiring for a “brand new single-player adventure”

Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is hiring for a “brand new single-player adventure.”

According to a tweet from the Creative Director of Respawn, Mohammad Alavi , the studio is “developing a brand new singleplayer adventure” and is looking for a lead technical game designer , senior technical game designer , senior combat designer , and senior-level designer to join the project.

Each of the job listings appears to be recruiting for the early stages of the project, for example, the senior level designer role listing states that successful candidates will “have a direct hand in shaping a new game from the ground up,” which sounds as if there’s still a way to go until we find out anything about the upcoming title.

One of the job listings does give us a rough idea of what this project might include however as the senior combat designer does require the person who gets the job to be “well-versed in the areas of enemy design, AI creation and iteration, combat/weapons, skills/progression and the execution of thrilling combat encounters.” This listing also confirms the game’s status noting that “the project is in its early stages.”

Respawn Entertainment is known for not only developing Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, but also Titanfall 1 and 2, and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Late last year it was rumored that the team was working on a Titanfall 3 , however the tweet shared by Alavi does state that this is a “brand new” game. That isn’t to say that fans of the series should give up all hope, just that the roles currently advertised probably aren’t to work on any new Titanfall game.

To further prove this, earlier this year head of Respawn Entertainment Vince Zampella also shared other job listings which gave applicants the opportunity "to join a compact incubation team currently developing a brand new IP." It’s possible that the same team that was hired back in April is now being expanded with the current job listings, or that Respawn is working on multiple new upcoming titles.