Apex Legends leakers reveal future characters, say Respawn is working on Titanfall 3

The next two years of Apex Legends characters may have leaked alongside a rumour that developer Respawn is also working on Titanfall 3.

The information appears to stem from a couple of Apex Legends dataminers, but there are some concerns over the accuracy of the claims.

The expanded Apex Legends roster comes from known leaker Biast12, who shared an image on Twitter (posted to Reddit) of a number of new characters apparently set to release over the next seven in-game seasons; Valk, Blisk, Ash, Horizon, Fuse, Firebug, and Husaria. The majority of the new characters are thought to be Offensive, with only Blisk and Firebug joining the Recon class, and no supports.

Other recent leaks also point to the existence of Titanfall 3. Earlier this week, Brazilian streamer TheNeon_Beast (via Dexerto), who has become known in the community for his own leaks, tweeted to say that "Titanfall 3 is for real," suggesting that other leakers would be able to back up his claim. In another tweet, Biast12 said "I can confirm that part," but since then, both leakers have deleted their original tweets, and Biast12 has locked down his Twitter account.

However, in a follow-up, Biast12 said that while he deleted his tweet, "that was only because the tweet I quoted got deleted," and that "I still stand by my words, Titanfall 3 is in the works."

Titanfall 2, while not a great commercial success, was cited as one of the best FPS games of the last generation. Given that it's found a new lease of life since the release of Apex Legends and its release on Steam, a potential sequel seems like a good idea - one that EA CFO Blake Jorgensen has said is still a possibility "some time down the road." Given that Respawn has its hands full with both Apex Legends and a likely Jedi: Fall Order sequel, however, it's difficult to tell if, or when, that new game would ever actually come to light, particularly with the only information we currently have coming from two somewhat-confusing leaks.

