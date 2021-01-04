Star Wars director Patty Jenkins reveals how far along the Rogue Squadron script is

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron director Patty Jenkins has revealed that the movie’s story treatment is almost finished. She’s keeping quiet about who the screenwriter is, though.

“I want him to have his own proper announcement, so I'm going to wait until that comes out,” Jenkins told Collider . “But we're finishing the treatment, basically, which is pretty big. So it ends up being like where you're fairly close to a well-along screenplay by the time I'm done with the treatment in my process. So yeah, we've been working on it for a while. It's going great. I'm super excited about it.”

Although Rogue Squadron is also the title of a Star Wars video game series and subsequent tie-in books, Jenkins has emphasised that her movie will be an original story influenced by the games rather than a direct adaptation. We don’t know much more about the plot beyond that, though. Someone who does know more, however, is Chris Pine, who recently worked with Jenkins on Wonder Woman 1984 .

“I had spoken to her about, not my involvement, but the story [of Rogue Squadron]. She talked to me about it. It sounds really, really great,” Pine said in a separate interview with Collider . “But I’m ecstatic for her, excited for what she’s about to embark on. If there’s anyone that can reimagine and breathe fresh, new life into it, it’s her.”