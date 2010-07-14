Spielberg Dino TV Series Has High Concept Surprises

The basic concept behind Terra Nova may not sound massively original, but expect lots of surprises and high concept twists, promises producer David Fury

From what we've been told about Spielberg’s new TV show Terra Nova so far, it doesn’t sound the most original show ever. The basic concept – a family travels back in time to an era of dinosaurs - sounds like a mix between Land Of The Lost and Valley Of The Dinosaurs . But it’s going to be a lot more complicated than that and full of surprises, promises producer David ( Angel , Buffy ) Fury in Entertainment Weekly .

Promising an "on-going mythology" and high concept twists, Fury assures, “There are a lot of surprises, a lot of reveals that come out throughout the course of season. If we talk about the more interesting aspects of the show now, we’re afraid we’ll ruin the surprise for the audience. In this case, everything is moving along steadily, the script has been well-received. It’s still in the preliminary stage. It’s a huge undertaking.”

Brannon ( Star Trek: Various ) Braga, another of the show’s producers, adds: “We are presenting a really cool show with a wondrous primeval world. There are not just dinosaurs. There is a whole ecosystem. There will be plenty of adventures and effects, but this is a show about the characters, the humans.”

Steven Spielberg is executive producer on the 13-episode series for the Fox Network, due to begin airing early in 2011. Casting and location scouting is still underway (Australia and Hawaii are both being considered) but Jason O'Mara (from the disastrous US version of Life On Mars ) has nabbed the lead role of Jim Shannon, whose family is part of a group of settlers who travel back in time.