Spider-Man 2 PS5 announced starring Miles Morales

PlayStation and Insomniac Games have announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PS5, a next-gen sequel to 2018's Spider-Man PS4. Given the "Holiday 2020" release window, it's likely to be a PS5 launch title.

The PlayStation 5 exclusive will focus on Miles Morales as the titular web-spinning superhero, set in an open-world New York City. Morales gained attention as the main character of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, to which a sequel is currently in the works. The new trailer for Spider-Man PS5 was set to music from Kid Cudi, who also helped with the soundtrack for Into the Spider-Verse.

Check out the first trailer, which was showcased as one of several upcoming PS5 games at PlayStation's Future of Gaming event, below.

We don't know too much about this Spider-Man PS5 sequel just yet, but previous rumours have suggested it'll feature more sophisticated web slinging, combat, and exploration, alongside the appearance of several new villains lifted straight from Marvel's source material.

PlayStation have already confirmed that Spider-Man PS4 will be one of the first PS5 backwards compatibity games that will run on Sony's new hardware, which is scheduled to launch later this year, in the Holiday season. That means you'll be able to catch up before playing Spider-Man PS5 even if you don't own a PlayStation 4 at present, and we recommend it.

Insomniac's take on the comic book legend represents one of the best PS4 games of all time, and the perfect appetizer before the next-generation of interactive entertainment lands at the end of 2020.

